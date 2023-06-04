Sophia Bush Beams in Off-Shoulder Lace Dress, ‘Love to Make You Scream!’

Hollywood star Sophia Bush is known for her roles on the teen drama One Tree Hill (Brooke Davis), the cop drama Chicago P.D. (Erin Lindsay), and more recently in the medical drama Good Sam (Dr. Sam Griffith), among others.

When not co-hosting the podcast Drama Queens with her former One Tree Hill co-stars, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz, Bush is often turning heads on a red carpet as seen below in London.

With the photo above, of Bush modeling a stunning black lace dress with satin ribbon halter top, Bush writes: “Still beaming from our 2:22, A Ghost Story gala night. Thank you to my UK dream team for somehow getting me transformed from the stage to the red carpet in 22 (👻) minutes!”

Bush stars in the stage production of 2:22, a Ghost Story in London’s West End, at the Apollo Theatre.

The designer of the ‘Primerose Gown’, Needle & Thread, reports that the style of the dress Bush is wearing “is loved by Hollywood for its classic silhouette, Victorian styling and statement details.”

When Bush shared the cast photo above, she reported that the premiere was “utterly ELECTRIC!! What a rush.” She added: “This cast. This company. It’s like lightning in a bottle. I am buzzing with gratitude. And my goodness I love the West End. Thank you to everyone who came out and joined us last night.”

With the more candid Polaroid photos above taken at the premiere, Bush again thanked the audiences who came and wrote: “We love to make you laugh, cry, and SCREAM!!”