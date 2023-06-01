Sloane Stephens Flaunts ‘Transformative’ Bikinis That “Fit My Booty”

Grand Slam champion and Olympian tennis player Sloane Stephens is competing at the 2023 French Open with fellow Americans including Madison Keys, who just got engaged to Bjorn Fratangelo.

More big news: Stephens just dropped her first round of bikinis designed with Kitty and Vibe. The swimsuit label “makes bikinis based on your butt size” in prints voted on by customers.

Stephens wrote: “As a female athlete, I’ve struggled to find cute swimsuits that flatter and fit my muscular build. When I heard about Kitty and Vibe’s transformative bikini bottom sizing metric, a huge differentiator in the swimwear industry, I became a true fan of the brand and was so excited to finally find a swimsuit that perfectly fit my booty.”

Swipe to see Stephens modeling the swimsuits with her mother, Sybil Smith Ed.D, whom Stephens refers to as “one of the most exceptional swimmers in Boston University history!”

Stephens writes about the swimsuit collection: “My goal was to bring you a collection filled with a little something for everyone to love. You’ll find bikinis and one pieces with cover ups to match, in bold and beautiful colors as well as classic staples.”

As seen below, Stephens wore a totally different bikini to see Jamaica’s Xodus Carnival.

With the beach bikini pics, Stephens suggests “You should enjoy yourself.”

Note: Stephens came to the 2023 French Open unseeded: she defeated Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-1, and is now headed to the third round.