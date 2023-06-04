Shania Twain Stuns in ‘Chocolate Swirl’ Corset Dress, “Love This Fit!”

Country pop star Shania Twain is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Her third studio album, Come On Over (1997), includes her mega hits ‘You’re Still the One’ and ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’, among others, and earned her four Grammy Awards.

Twenty-five year later and Twain is promoting her sixth studio album, the recently released Queen of Me, which include her new singles ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ and ‘Giddy Up!,’ among others.

Twain is currently on her Queen of Me Tour, which started in April in Washington and will end in Vancouver, Canada in November 2023.

For her show in Palm Springs, Twain turned heads on stage in the brown, black and white corset dress above. When Twain shared the photos, she wrote: “Palm Springs!! You were so so sooo loud. What an amazing crowd!! How great is this dress?? We named it Chocolate Swirl 🍫❤️ Tulsa you’re up next tonight!! Let’s party 🤠.”

Twain’s fans are going wild over the dress. As one replied: “Probably my favorite look so far omggg!!!” Another chimed in: “LOVE THIS FIT!” Be sure to swipe to see the thigh-high slit, and to see Twain perform in her famous Cheetah-print bodysuit hoodie.