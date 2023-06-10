Rose Byrne Smolders in Sexy Photo Shoot, “Ka-Powzers!”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Rose Byrne (Physical, Bridesmaids, Damages). She’s currently promoting her new AppleTV+ mid-life-crisis comedy series with Seth Rogan, Platonic. See trailer below.

When not on a movie set or talk show, Byrne often models. As seen below, she graces the cover of DUJOUR magazine in an off-shoulder black dress with a dramatic scarf at the neck.

Byrne’s fans are going wild over the new photo, taken on a balcony near the top of the Olympia Dumbo building in Brooklyn. As one wrote: “Well. Ka-Powzers! ❤️ Incredible.”

DUJOUR Creative Director Alexander Wolf reports about the photo shoot: “It was Not an easy task to pick a cover, the hardest in perhaps years. An embarrassment of RICHES.”

Be sure to swipe the photo below to see Byrne striking a number of seductive poses in provocative dresses and suits.

Byrne has also reprised her role as Renai Lambert for Insidious: The Red Door with Patrick Wilson (who also directs). This is the fifth installment of the Insidious film franchise — it will be released in theaters on July 7.