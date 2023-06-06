Ricki Lake Poses Topless, Rosie O’Donnell Reacts

Former TV host and actress Ricki Lake (John Waters’ Hairspray, Cry-Baby) posed topless (perhaps nude) in an outdoor tub in Mill Valley, California. With the photo below, she wrote: “Hands down, these days are the best of my life. 54 1/2 years old (young!). Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love.”

Lake’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo. Fellow former talk show host and actress Rosie O’Donnell (A League of Their Own) replied: “i can’t explain how much i adore u” with a red heart emoji.

Actress Kimberly Williams Paisley (Father of the Bride) replied to Lake: “YESSSS!!! Is that a cold or warm bath? Need to fully feel this…” And Rachel Harris (Kicking and Screaming) replied: “You just keep getting better and better lady.”

When not posing nude, Lake spends time with her husband of one year, Ross Burningham, as seen above on a cruise ship vacation.