Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico, The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch). She’s promoting her new action thriller series Citadel with her co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

When not acting, Chopra Jones is often modeling as seen above and below at the new Bulgari Hotel in Rome. Jones is promoting its grand opening in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture N20 white silk crepe dress with feathers, plunging neckline, and thigh-high slit.

Chopra’s fans are going wild over the new pics, as one replied: “She looks like an angel.” Another chimed in: “a Roman princess.” But not all fans are in agreement about her hairstyle — the front is pulled back into two ponytails.

One fan wrote: “Love the dress but hairstyle doesn’t match the mood of dress” while others are defending the hair choice with comments including “I love the hair❤️…goes so well with round face and pouty lips” and “Her hairstyle made the dress more iconic.”

When celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray shared the dramatic photos above, she described Chopra as a “Roman Goddess in 600 carats of emeralds.” (Yes, the necklace is Bulgari.)