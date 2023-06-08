Priscilla Block Drives Around Town in Sheer Bra, ‘Here Comes My 6th HOA Notice’

Country music star Priscilla Block (‘Thick Thighs Save Lives’) is known for turning heads on stage and, well, wherever she goes. Even at her own home.

As seen in the video below, Block leaves her house in nothing but a sheer blue bra and denim cut-offs. She says: “My neighborhood has seen every single side of me. And you know what, I just don’t have time to give a s#*&.” Watch her drive her car (which doesn’t have air conditioning) and hang her damp shirt out the window, to dry.

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media.]

Block captioned the video: “Here comes the 6th HOA notice.” Her fans are going wild over the video, her spontaneity, and spunk. When one fan replied: “Lol…. I love this….. have you really got that many notices?”, Block responded: “Unfortunately yes” with a laughing crying emoji.

Note: a HOA (Homeowners Association) violation notice is written to inform an owner that they have breached one of the rules agreed upon by members of the association.

Get ready to see more of Block — she’s been showing up at music festivals all over including in Maryland, see above. She’s performing at the CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023 on Friday, June 9 in Nashville, Tennessee.