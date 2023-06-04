Penélope Cruz Smolders in New Swimsuit Photo, “A Natural Beauty”

American moviegoers know Spanish actress Penélope Cruz for her roles in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, All the Pretty Horses, Vanilla Sky, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and as Donatella Versace in the FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, among others.

When not on a movie set, or spending time with her husband of 13 years, Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) and their children, the Oscar and Emmy Award winner often models. Below, she smolders in a black Chanel swimsuit and terry cloth beach top.

As seen below, Cruz (“une belle nature” translated “a natural beauty”) is on the cover of Marie Claire France magazine.

When Cruz’s good friend and fellow Hollywood star Salma Hayek (Frida) saw the photos, she replied: “Wow!”

Above are outtakes from the photo shoot as seen in the July 2023 issue of Marie Claire France.

Get ready to see more of Cruz: she will appear next on the big screen in the biopic Ferrari with Adam Driver as the race car enthusiast and entrepreneur, Enzo Ferrari. She plays his wife, Laura Ferrari. Shailene Woodley and Patrick Dempsey co-star. Michael Mann directs.