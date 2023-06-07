Paris Jackson Flaunts Abs in Tiny Crop Top, Sings Jimmy Buffett Live

Singer/songwriter Paris Jackson, the only daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, performed at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival. On stage, the 25-year-old Jackson from Beverly Hills rocked a tiny white crop top that reads ‘bright eyes’ (which she says she made herself) and low-riding tight plaid bell-bottoms.

As seen in the photos and video above and below — be sure to swipe — Jackson sang a number of cover songs including Blind Melon‘s ‘1992 hit song ‘No Rain,’ and Jimmy Buffett‘s famous “tropical rock” song ‘Margaritaville’, which was released in 1977 and spawned a chain of restaurants, hotels, casinos, resorts, vacation club and products over the years.

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

Her fans and famous friends (Paris Hilton, Willow Smith) are going wild for the new pics.

One fan was inspired to tell a personal story about their interaction with Jackson: “She’s badass I’ll never forget her buying me a green tea when I was absolutely homeless for years in Venice Beach she literally sat down and had tea with me for what seemed like hours.” Jackson replied: “i remember you, hope ur well friend” and invited the fan as her guest to her next show. She wrote: “I’ll put you down +1 if you wanna come to the show.”

Note: in November 2020, Jackson released her debut solo album, Wilted, which includes an alternative rock sound and showcases her songwriting skills and soulful vocals. Some of the tracks from Wilted include “Let Down,” “Eyelids,” and “Repair.”