Noah Cyrus Packs on PDA With Boyfriend in Garage, “It’s Insane”

Noah Cyrus is known as the younger sister of mega star Miley Cyrus, and daughter of country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus and reality TV star Tish Cyrus.

Since 2016, Noah has been making music of her own. Her debut single ‘Make Me (Cry)’ featuring Labrinth made the Billboard Hot 100 list; and she released her first full-length album The Hardest Part in September 2022. And at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, the 23-year-old Cyrus was nominated for Best New Artist.

When not promoting her music, Noah is often modeling, as seen above and below during her long stay in Paris for the famous Fashion Week. She is modeling the new clothing project, Colors, created by her boyfriend who goes by the moniker Pinkus.

When Noah shared the video below, of her modeling an array of fashion-forward ensembles and packing on the playful PDA with Pinkus, she wrote: “my boyfriend styling me in his designs and one of the pieces he made just for me.”

Noah added in the caption: “iloveuiloveyouilooveyoouu you’re so talented and special it’s insane.” Note: Noah added her song featuring Vance Joy, ‘Everybody Needs Someone,’ to the video.

Her boyfriend, who shared the “garage webcam” photos above also shared the additional garage photos below and wrote “home.” Noah’s mother, Tish Cyrus, replied: “You have no idea how happy this makes me.”

Pinkus (below) launched Colors in November 2022.