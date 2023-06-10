Nicole Kidman Stuns With Fierce Dark Eyebrows, ‘She Looks So Different’

Academy and Emmy Award winning triple threat Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge, The Hours) executive produces and stars in the new espionage series Lioness with Zoe Saldaña (Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy), and Laysla De Oliveira, among others. Saldaña is also an executive producer.

De Oliveira plays a “rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with “training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.”

Kidman — who’s rocking dark eyebrows for the series — plays CIA senior supervisor Kaitlyn Meade, who knows how to play the politics game. According to Paramount, Meade is forced to “juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.”

Kidman’s fans are going wild over the trailer (watch above). As one replied: “Oh Wow Nicole, that’s very powerful, & scary.”

Another fan admitted to not recognizing Kidman right away, and wrote: “I didn’t know that was Nicole Kidman until her name came out. Lol. She looks so different.”

As seen above and below, Kidman is known to surprise her fans with different looks.

Lioness premieres on Paramount+ on July 23.