Nicolas Cage Laughs With Video Gamers in LA, ‘Very Very Cool Club’

Hollywood movie star Nicolas Cage is known for his diverse roles in movies including Raising Arizona, Peggy Sue Got Married, Moonstruck, Leaving Las Vegas, Adaptation, Face/Off, and the National Treasure film franchise, among many others.

As seen in the video below, at the Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles, the live audience was surprised to see Cage walk across the stage, to present the first official look at his appearance in Dead by Daylight by Behaviour.

Nicolas Cage at the Summer Game Fest presenting the first official look at his appearance in Dead by Daylight? Yes please. pic.twitter.com/6VZ7RIRN0H — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) June 8, 2023

Rocking a green suit with a black shirt, Cage is welcomed by a roar of cheers and reacts by pumping his fist and smiling. When Cage is greeted, he’s told “Welcome to the video game world,” the Oscar winner replied, “Oh, wow, yeah, thank you. I am so happy to be invited to your very very cool club.” The comment garnered laughter and more cheering from the crowd.

Get ready to see more of Cage: he will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming horror film Sympathy for the Devil. Trailer below.

Here’s the plot: “After being forced to drive a mysterious passenger (Cage) at gunpoint, a man (Joel Kinnaman, The Killing, RoboCop, Suicide Squad) finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems. Sympathy for the Devil will be released on July 28, 2023.