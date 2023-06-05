Nelly Furtado Flaunts Curves in Sheer Mini Dress, ‘Eat Your Man’

Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter Nelly Furtado is best known for her 2000 hit song ‘I’m Like a Bird’ — see video below.

Furtado, now 44 and the mother of three children, is promoting her new single, ‘Eat Your Man’ and in a variety of sexy ensembles, as seen above and below for FLAUNT magazine.

Furtado reports with the crouching bodysuit pic below: “I ripped another band-aid off! First photo shoot in 6 years?!”

Her fans are going wild with praise. They’re dropping compliments in the comments including “Smoke show!” and “gorgeous” and “holy s$%&!!” among others.

Furtado is back to singing live on stage, too. As seen below she’s flaunting her curves in a skintight bodysuit at the TikTok Canada For You Summit.

Fans are also voicing their hope for a new album. Furtado’s last album (her sixth), The Ride, was released by her own label Nelstar Music in 2017.