Miranda Kerr Stuns in Off-Shoulder Bodycon Dress, ‘Feed Your Body’

Get ready to see more of former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr. She continues to promote her organic skincare company Kora Organics and is celebrating its collaboration with Sakara Life. As seen in the photo below, Kerr stunned in a bright orange bodycon dress and clear slip-on stilettos for the big launch in New York City.

With the photo below, Kerr reports that the event was “magical!” and that she has “the utmost respect for Sakara founders Danielle Duboise (center) and Whitney Tingle (far left in cutout dress).

Kerr writes: “Much like KORA Organics, Sakara was founded on the principal of bringing nourishing, plant-rich and organic products to consumers. They feed your body and we feed your skin! What a way to glow inside and out.” It is an exclusive partnership.

Swipe photos below to see more photos from the cocktail party — DWTS star Julianne Hough and TV journalist Kate Couric were just two of the celebrity guests.

Kerr's fans are going wild over her neon orange Walter off-the-shoulder ruched mini dress bywho has added "a shadow mesh overly for added dimension."

Other celebrities have recently been spotted in that hot orange color including Eva Longoria, while promoting her new film Flamin' Cheetos (see above).

And Denise Richards, who turned heads at the Race to Erase MS gala, above.