Ming-Na Wen Says She’s “Greedy” About Star Wars, Stuns in Plunging Cutout Dress

Fans of Hollywood star Ming-Na Wen (Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ER) were disappointed not to see her character Fennec Shand in Season 3 of the Disney/Star Wars series The Mandalorian (she was in the first two seasons).

While Wen admitted to being disappointed when she first learned that she wasn’t coming back, she also made it clear that she understands why her character isn’t involved in Season 3.

As heard in the video below, Wen said that she and her co-star Temuera Morrison (who also isn’t in the current season) “totally understand and respect Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni‘s process and what they need to do in their storytelling.”

Wen added, jokingly, “So it’s just — yeah, we’re greedy. I know I am, I would love to be in every single Star Wars project at this point from now on!”

Being absent from Season 3 doesn’t mean the bounty hunter won’t be involved in future projects. Note: The fourth season of The Mandalorian is in development.

Wen didn’t let that disappointment rain on her parade when she was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As seen above and below, for the big event, Wen turned heads in a stunning halter top dress with a plunging cutout and hi-low hem. She captioned the photo above: “How else does one lay down on Hollywood Blvd and get their star, right?”

Note: the dress is by designer Mark Zunino; those pearl and diamond earrings were handed down to Wen from her mother. Wen treated herself to those new Christian Louboutin platform stilettos.

She was surrounded by her co-stars from the 1993 film The Joy Luck Club, her first major film.