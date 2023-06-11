Mel B Flaunts Fit Body in Bikinis with Daughter, 24, ‘Ultimate Girl Power’ 

Melanie Brown a.k.a. Mel B is also known as Scary Spice from the all-girl British band Spice Girls with Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice); Emma Bunton (Baby Spice); and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice). Mel B went on to launch a solo singer career and dove into American reality TV when she competed on Season 5 of Dancing with the Stars in 2007. (She came in second with her pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy).

After DWTS, Mel B pivoted and became a judge for talent competitions including The X Factor (in the UK and Australia), America’s Got Talent (with supermodel Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell), and The Masked Singer Australia, among others.

When not on TV, Mel B is often modeling. The 48-year-old Spice Girl recently flaunted her fit physique while posing with her daughter, Phoenix Brown, 24, in bikinis and lingerie, as seen above and below.

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

Mel B says about the photo shoot: “I had so much fun shooting this with my daughter Phoenix and mum Andrea, showing how you can feel confident, comfortable and fabulous in gorgeous lingerie, swimwear and beachwear.”

Mel B’s fans are going wild over the photos and video. As one replied: “Never mind scary spice more like sexy spice!!” Another chimed in: “The leopard print bustier is giving all the ‘Say You’ll Be There’ era teas! You both look amazing.” Another wrote: “Ultimate girlpower.”

Note: The Brown ladies are modeling for the ‘Own Your Confidence’ campaign by fashion label Pour Moi, which is making a donation to UK Charity Women’s Aid, which Mel B is “a proud patron of.”