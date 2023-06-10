Marisol Nichols Stuns in Cutout Bustier Dress, ‘Holy Smokes!’

Actress Marisol Nichols is known for her roles as Nadia Yassir on the Fox series 24 with Kiefer Sutherland and as Hermione Lodge on the CW drama series Riverdale with Lili Reinhart, AJ Apa, and Camila Mendes, among others.

When not on acting, Nichols is often modeling. When she shared the photos above and below, of her rocking a black cutout harness dress by Khaite NY and pointy stilettos, she thanked Tina Turnbow of The Bare Magazine “for her artistry skills as a make up artist, photographer and magazine editor.”

As one fan replied: “Holy smokes!”

Note: That dress is called “Honour” and its made in Italy from flexible stretch-jersey, “so it hugs your curves and has alluring cutouts at the bodice.”

Get ready to see more of Nichols: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie Winter Spring Summer or Fall with Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White, and Adam Rodriguez (CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds, Magic Mike). See cast on set below.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall is about two teens who meet and fall in love over four days of the year. No word yet on the release date.