Maren Morris Stuns in Skintight Mini Dress at Harvard, ‘Multiverse of Madness’

Country pop music star Maren Morris is known for wearing provocative ensembles on stage. She didn’t disappoint when she recently performed at the Boston Calling Music Festival, which is held every year at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

With a tambourine in hand, Morris won the audience over in a tiny black skintight mini dress and combat boots. When the festival shared the photos below, it wrote: “Can’t love Maren Morris any more than we do now.”

Fans are chiming in with compliments including “Major slay!”

When Morris shared her own photos and video from the big show below, she wrote: “We played Boston Calling and it was so fun I may have to move there now.”

Swipe to watch the video, in which Morris is carrying an inflated beach ball (in the shape of a red tomato) on the stage. One fan reported to Morris: “you throwing a tomato ball during the bleachers set was my multiverse of madness.”

Other fans are focusing in on her comment about moving to the East Coast. (Morris is from Texas and lives in Nashville, Tennessee.) As one fan implored: “Please move to the northeast. We’d love to have you.”

Mark your calendar: the next Boston Calling festival is scheduled for March 24-26, 2024.