Madison Keys Flaunts Gigantic Diamond Ring, Billie Jean King Reacts

Get ready to see more of American professional tennis player No. 20 Madison Keys. She’s competing at the French Open (on Day 5 she faces fellow American Kayla Day) and flashing a gigantic diamond engagement ring.

When Keys, 28, shared the close-up photo below, of her hand holding the hand of her fiance, fellow tennis player Bjorn Fratangelo (above with Keys), 29, she captioned it: “Forever.”

Keys’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo. BFF Sloane Stephens replied: “Yesssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We are getting married!!!!!!!!!!!” Coco Gauff sent a word of “congrats!” with red heart emojis.

Even tennis legend Billie Jean King chimed in with “Congratulations!” The most unique comment so far from the American tennis elite was sent by Frances Tiafoe who reacted: “That ring is tuuuuffff.”

Below is a photo from 2018: Tiafoe is in the dark blue shirt, facing camera, Fratangelo in the white shirt, far right.

The photo below (l-r): Nicholas Monroe, Tiafoe, Fratangelo at the 2016 French Open.

Note: Bjorn Fratangelo, who was named after Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg, is American. He’s known for winning the boys’ singles title at the 2011 French Open, defeating Dominic Thiem. He’s only the second American out of three to win the event, following John McEnroe in 1977 and preceding Tommy Paul in 2015.