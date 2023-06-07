Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes Sing Lady Gaga Song Before Riverdale Finale

On one of the final episodes of Riverdale, ‘Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Eight: Halloween II,’ Veronica (Camila Mendes) decides to host a ghost show after learning that Riverdale does not celebrate Halloween the way she is used to in Los Angeles.

While Riverdale fans count down the final episodes (the grand finale is expected to drop in August), the stars of the show are sharing their memories on the set with fans via Instagram. Swipe the trailer photo below to watch Mendes and her co-star Lili Reinhart (Betty, above with Mendes) hit the karaoke bar and sing the Lady Gaga song, “You & I.”

When Reinhart swiped, she replied to Mendes: “OUR karaoke song.” Their co-star KJ Apa (Archie) dropped a red heart emoji.

Get ready to see more of Mendes: she will appear next in the upcoming movie American Sole with Bad Bunny. It’s about “two young friends with lots of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream.”

Apa will appear next in the upcoming movie One Fast Move with Eric Dane and Edward James Olmos. Dane plays the protagonist, “a discharged soldier who seeks out his father to help him with his dream of racing Supersport motorcycles.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on CW, right after Nancy Drew at 8 pm.