Leah Remini Teases Kevin James Bloopers, Fans Rally for ‘King of Queens’ Reboot

As an actress, the former The Talk co-host Leah Remini is best known for her role as Carrie Heffernan on the CBS sitcom King of Queens with comedian Kevin James. The show ran for nine years (1998-2007).

The two reunited for James’s second CBS sitcom, Kevin Can Wait. James played a widowed retired police officer who turns to his ex-police partner Vanessa (Remini) for work. She runs her own security business. Kevin Can Wait ended after the second season in 2018.

Five years later and fans still love seeing Remini and James together on screen. When Remini shared the bloopers video below from Kevin Can Wait, she captioned it: “Imagine making people laugh for a living and having Kevin James make you laugh while you’re doing it!”

Fans of both actors and both shows went wild over the on-camera chemistry. As one replied: “I wish you guy’s would do another sitcom again. The chemistry between you two is incredible! ❤️❤️ you both!”

Another chimed in: “Why no reboot of king of queens! The fans would back this!!!!” Some fans are even pitching plots to help get the ball rolling, including: “King of Queens new season! Your teenage son Artie lives in basement and is EXACTLY like Arthur! (Casting call for jerry stiller in teenage form).”

When Remini shared the photo above with James in April, she reported: “Few things bring me as much joy as reuniting with one of my favorite people on this earth.”