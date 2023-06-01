Lauren Cohan Stuns in Tiny Bikini Top, “Off to Slay Zombies”

Actress Lauren Cohan is known for her roles on the TV series Supernatural (Bela), The Vampire Diaries (Rose), and Chuck (Vivian). But she’s best known as Maggie Greene in the popular post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested AMC series The Walking Dead, which ended in 2022.

Get ready to see more of Cohan: she’s reprising her role as Maggie for the upcoming spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Dead City. It follows Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who find themselves working together in New York City.

Cohan is promoting the new series and turning heads on the red carpet as seen above in a tiny mini dress and heels, and in a cutout bikini top and fishnet skirt, below.

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

Cohan wrote that it was “such a fun evening” and that it was “a blast!” She also made sure to give “a big squeeze to those who did all the glamming with me.”

Cohan posed in a number of sheer dresses and super glamorous ensembles for InStyle magazine, as seen above. Be sure to swipe. She captioned the series above: “We’re off the slay the zombies!”

It’s not the first time Cohan has posed in a bikini. Two years ago, Cohan graced the cover of Women’s Health magazine, see above.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres on June 18 on AMC. Trailer above.