Lance Armstrong’s Wife Stuns in Bikinis, ‘Had To Double Take”

Lance Armstrong is known for his years as a professional road racing cyclist, for winning the Tour de France seven consecutive times (1999-2005), and for being stripped of his titles after an investigation found he used performance-enhancing drugs over his career. (Armstrong is also known as a cancer survivor who began the foundation now known as Livestrong.)

Get ready to see more of Armstrong, the 51-year-old athlete stars in the upcoming reality competition series Stars on Mars.

Armstrong and 11 other celebrities including Modern Family actress Ariel Winter, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, Super Bowl NFL champion Marshawn Lynch, and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey, among others, train like astronauts in a remote “space station” with Star Trek legend William Shatner as the host.

When not on a bike or pretending to be in space, Armstrong spends time with his wife, Anna Hansen Armstrong, who is 10 years his junior. As seen in the photos above, the couple (who are parents of two children, a 13-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son) married in August 2022.

Hansen Armstrong (below in a bikini with her daughter) is a Yoga instructor.

When she shared the stretching photo below, more than one fan applauded her flexibility and used the word, “Bendy!” One client replied: “Okay Anna…had to double take on this shot. Killer move.”

The Armstrongs often travel and share photos from their active outdoor trips.

Stars on Mars premieres on Monday, June 5 on FOX.