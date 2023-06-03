Krysten Ritter Pours Into Red Latex Mini Dress, ‘Fishing for Compliments’

Hollywood movie star Krysten Ritter is best known for her roles as Marvel superhero Jessica Jones in the Netflix series, as the protagonist Chloe in the sitcom Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and as Jane in Breaking Bad, among others.

Ritter is currently promoting her new HBO Max series Love & Death with Elisabeth Olsen. Olsen plays Candy Montgomery, the churchgoing housewife in Texas who allegedly killed her lover’s wife, Betty Gore (Lily Rabe, who also directs).

Ritter plays Candy’s confident, Sherry. Jesse Plemons plays Candy’s husband; Patrick Fugit plays Betty’s husband.

When not on a press junket, Ritter often models as seen above and below.

When she posted the tiny skintight red latex mini dress look with thigh-high stiletto boots above, she captioned it: 🖤🎣 — a black heart and “fishing for compliments” emoji.

Get ready to see more of Ritter: she stars in the upcoming AMC sci-fi series, Black Orphan: Echoes, which is set in 2052. Ritter plays the protagonist, Lucy (see photos above), who’s “at the center of a new conundrum related to the scientific endeavor of cloning.”