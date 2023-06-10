Kristen Stewart Poses Topless, ‘Sometimes All You Need Is Fishnets’

Hollywood movie star Kristen Stewart is best known for her role as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga. Since then, she’s starred in a variety of films including Snow White and the Huntsman, Still Alice, and Charlie’s Angels, among others. Her portrayed of Diana, Princess of Wales in the 2021 biopic Spencer earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

When not on a movie set, the 33-year-old California native often models. When photographer Zoey Grossman shared the stunning black-and-white photos above of Stewart (modeling a tiny bra and lacy hosiery by Chanel), many of her followers dropped series of fire emojis.

Grossman refered to Stewart as a “magical gorgeous human.”

When Grossman shared the photo above, of Stewart without a top, crouching in fishnets and a pair of platform sandals (also by Chanel), she explained: “This was a moment that was literally caught as a one off as Kristen was sitting down between shots, and we loved it!”

One fan replied: “Amazing!! This feels so real, an authentic glimpse of her!!”

When celebrity stylist Alex White shared the photos below, she wrote: “Sometimes all you need is a pair of fishnets.” Be sure to swipe!

Note: the photos will be featured in the July issue of Elle Japan — see cover below.

Get ready to see more of Stewart: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding with Dave Franco, Jena Malone, and Oscar winner Ed Harris (Pollack), among others. Fun fact: Malone played the daughter of Harris in the movie Stepmom with Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts as the titular character.