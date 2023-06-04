Kim Cattrall, 66, Flaunts Legs in Mini Dress, ‘Samantha Who?’

It was recently announced that actress Kim Cattrall is reprising her role as Samantha Jones for a cameo appearance on Season 2 of the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That..., which stars her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda).

When Cattrall originally turned down the spin-off series, And Just Like That… viewers were told that Samantha had moved to London, hence, her disappearance from the show, famously set in New York City.

Cattrall, 66, isn’t doing any disappearing, as seen below on the cover of The Sunday Times Style magazine in a stunning Schiaparelli black mini dress and platform stilettos. The accompanying article is titled ‘Samantha Who! The Reinvention of Kim Cattrall.’

Get ready to see more of Cattrall: she’s promoting her recently released movie About My Father with Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro (The Godfather, Goodfellas, Taxi Driver).

Maniscalco plays the protagonist, a man who brings his Italian immigrant father (De Niro) to meet his future in-laws at their fancy summer estate. Cattrall plays the fiancee’s mother. Watch the trailer above — there’s a funny scene, a nod to De Niro’s role in Goodfellas.

Season 2 of And Just Like That… premieres on HBO on June 22.