Kelis Flaunts New String Bikini Pics, ‘I am a Beach Bum’

Singer/songwriter Kelis is known for her debut studio album Kaleidoscope (1999) which includes the singles ‘Caught Out There,’ ‘Good Stuff’ and ‘Get Along With You,’ among others. But it was her third album, Tasty (2003), which earned her commercial prominence. Tasty includes the hit songs ‘Milkshake’ and ‘In Public’ (featuring her now ex-husband Nas), among others.

Kelis, 43, is making headlines this weekend due to an article in The Sun that claims she is dating 72-year-old Hollywood movie star Bill Murray (Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, Lost in Translation, Rushmore).

Page Six is circulating the news, too, with the photo above, and writes: “The two sparked romance rumors after Murray watched the singer perform at a recent show in London.”

After The Sun released its story, Kelis shared the stunning string bikini photos (and video — be sure to swipe) below. She captioned the series: “I am a beach bum.”

Get ready to see or hear more from Murray: he is reportedly providing the voice of a stray dog named Bum in the upcoming movie Bum’s Rush, with Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (Les Miserables, Devil Wears Prada).