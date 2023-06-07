Keke Palmer Pours Into Tight Corset Mini Dress, ‘Beautiful and Bountiful!’

Actress Keke Palmer is known for her roles on TV series including Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP and Scream Queens, and in movies including Barbershop 2, Akeelah and the Bee, Madea’s Family Reunion, Scream, Hustlers, and most recently Jordan Peele’s Nope, among others.

As a singer Palmer’s known for her debut album So Uncool, which includes the hit singles ‘Footworkin” and ‘Keep it Movin” and was released in 2007. Sixteen years later and Palmer is promoting her recently released new studio album (her second!), Big Boss.

When not in the studio or on a movie set, Palmer often models as seen above in the stunning plunging corset mini dress. She captioned the closeup photos: “Coming for everything I’m owed.”

Her fans are going wild over the new photos. As one replied: “You look tooooo gooooood!!!!!!!!” Another chimed in: “Beautiful and BOUNTIFUL!”

Palmer is also promoting her 40-minute film, Big Boss. As seen below, it tells her true life story: of a young woman from Chicago “who faces immense challenges in the male-dominated music industry. “Written and directed by Keke herself, the film showcases her perseverance, self-love, unyielding faith, and indomitable spirit.”

Get ready to see more of Palmer: she’s filming the upcoming sequel Sister Act 3: Kicking the Habit with Whoopi Goldberg, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Jenifer Lewis, among others. The third installment of Sister Act is scheduled for a August 16, 2024 release.