Katherine Heigl Flaunts Curves in Baby Blue Dress, Yellow Stilettos With Ellen Pompeo

The two former stars of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey) and Katherine Heigl (Dr. Izzie Stevens) reunited to talk about the long-running medical drama with Variety magazine.

As seen below, Heigl wore a baby blue A-line dress with yellow stilettos while Pompeo rocked a dark green silk pant suit.

Fans are going wild over the reunion. As one replied: “This is the cultural reset we need!!” Another chimed in: “I love you both immensely… ❤️❤️you both have influenced so many lives positively.”

When Heigl wrote: “So many memories we share, this woman is such a big and extraordinary part…of such a big and extraordinary part of my life. I just adore you, Ellen Pompeo, and I’m so grateful we got to have this conversation together,” Pompeo replied: “LOVE YOU.”

Get ready to see more of Heigl: after wrapping up her Netflix series Firefly Lane, she will appear next in the new biopic series Woodhull. She plays Victoria Woodhull, the first woman who ran for President of the United States — in 1872.

And Pompeo is working on a new series, too. In the untitled series, she plays a wife and mother of three in the U.S. who adopts a girl from Ukraine. As time passes, the family questions the girl’s true identity.