Karen Gillan Flaunts Legs in White Hot Mini Dress, ‘So Sexy’

Hollywood movie star Karen Gillan is best known for her role as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; in films including the Guardians in the Galaxy film franchise with Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, and in the Thor film franchise with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, among others.

Gillan’s other famous character is Ruby Roundhouse in the Jumanji movies with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black, among others.

When not playing a superhero, Gillan is often turning heads on a red carpet as seen above and below at the polo grounds party sponsored by the world famous champagne brand, Veuve Clicquot.

Gillan stunned in a white hot mini dress (by Proenza Schouler) with long “exaggerated” sleeves with ruffled cuffs, and a pair of open-toe slip-on stilettos.

Gillan’s fans are going wild over the new look. More than one relied: “So sexy!”

Swipe the photo above to see Gillan with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley (in a green mini dress).

Get ready to see more of Gillan: the Scottish red-haired star will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Sleeping Dogs with Oscar-winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind). Crowe plays a former homicide detective who, after undergoing successful treatment to rid him of Alzheimer’s, reexamines an old case involving the brutal murder of a college professor.