Kaitlyn Bristowe Rocks Chain Bikini Top at Shania Twain Concert, ‘Too Cliche?’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is best known as a reality TV star on The Bachelor (Season 19), The Bachelorette (Season 11), and winner of Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars with pro dance partner Artem Chigvintsev in 2020.

Since her Bachelor Nation days, Bristowe has launched her own podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, her own wine label (Spade and Sparrows), and released her debut single, ‘If I’m Being Honest.’

And in 2021, Bristowe announced that she and Jason Tartick from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette are engaged.

When not promoting her podcast and wine, Bristowe enjoys her time off as seen above in the chain halter bikini top and tiny mini dress ensemble. She was on her way to see a fellow Canadian, country pop star Shania Twain.

As seen below — be sure to swipe — Bristowe unbuttoned the men’s white shirt during the show.

With the fun photos, Bristowe asked her fans: “Is men’s shirt short skirt too cliche to wear to Shania Twain?” Her fans are chiming in with compliments and reassurance that her outfit is “SPOT ON” and “Not too cliche, you’re doing it right.”