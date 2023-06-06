Jessica Simpson Carpools in Tiny Short Romper, 6-Inch Heels, ‘Wowzers!’

Former reality TV star, actress and singer Jessica Simpson (Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, The Dukes of Hazzard, Employee of the Month) is promoting new looks from her clothing line, The Jessica Simpson Collection.

As seen in the photo below, Simpson is in the driver’s seat of an open Jeep, modeling a Cheetah print short romper with a pair of 6-inch caged snakeskin print platform sandals. She captioned the pic: “I call this Carpoolin’.”

Simpson’s fans are going wild over the new photo and dropping compliments about her famous legs and “those shoes!” and “sexy lady!”

Simpson worked with the same celebrity makeup stylist, Jessie Holiday, for the photo shoot above and below. Holiday captioned the sitting-on-a-diner-booth pic: “Wowserz.”

When The Jessica Simpson Collection shared the photo below, of Simpson rocking another short mini dress and platform sandals, it captioned the pic: “Hello, summer! We’re ready for adventure!”