Jessica Biel Struts in Sexy Bodysuit Dress, Thigh-High Boots, ‘Hot in Here’

Jessica Biel is known as an actress (7th Heaven, The Sinner, Candy) and off-screen as wife of pop star Justin Timberlake, father of the couple’s two young children.

The 41-year-old Hollywood star, who has widened her scope in the entertainment business as an executive producer, is currently promoting the new season of the Biel-produced teen drama thriller anthology series Cruel Summer on Freeform.

Biel continues to turn heads on the red carpet as seen above and below in a bodysuit dress with multiple thigh-high slits and thigh-high stiletto boots. She captioned the photos: “Shout out to my team for cleaning me up.”

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

Season 2 of Cruel Summer, which follows “the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship between two girls in the early 2000s”, will premiere on June 5. Sadie Stanley (Kim Possible, The Goldbergs) and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) star.

The second season approaches the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K and tracks the friendship between the two girls and the development of a dangerous love triangle. Trailer below.

Get ready to see more of Biel: she’s working (as an actress) on the upcoming sci-fi thriller movie Ursa Major. It’s about “a mother (Biel) and daughter (Xochitl Gomez) who fight to survive on a terraformed planet while hiding from a group of relentless hunters.”