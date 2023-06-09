Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock All Smiles at Amy Schumer’s “Annoying” Party

On the Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, comedian Amy Schumer flaunted her new “516” tattoo. Swipe photos below to see Cohen’s reaction. (516 is the area for Nassau County, Long Island.)

When Schumer turn 42 on June 1, she threw herself an “annoying t-shirt” theme party. As seen below, most of her guests followed the party rules — but not all. Be sure to swipe!

While Wanda Sykes and Michael Rappaport slipped into their annoying tees (Rappaport wore a Trainwreck shirt with Schumer’s face on it), a handful of actors did not. Hollywood movie star Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight, The Hulk) came in a plain button down shirt; Jerry Seinfeld was wearing a gray blazer; and Chris Rock rocks a generic looking plaid shirt.

One fan called Ruffalo, Seinfeld and Rock “party poopers” although they both are smiling and seemingly having a good time. The fan wrote: “Where is there annoying T-shirt? That’s annoying. Wait, maybe that was their angle? Smart guys. But so annoying.”