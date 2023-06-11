Eva Longoria Wows in Sheer Lace Dress, ‘Looking Absolutely Fire’

As an actress Eva Longoria is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the long running TV series Desperate Housewives. Since then she’s become an executive producer and director (Devious Maids, Telenovela, Grand Hotel).

Longoria is making her feature directorial debut with the new movie Flamin’ Hot. It’s a biographical dramedy based on the memoir A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive by Richard Montañez, who has claimed to have invented the snack Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Jesse Garcia plays Montanez; watch trailer below.

As seen above and below at the orange carpet premiere, Longoria stunned in a sheer black lace dress. With the photos below, Longoria writes: “We all worked so hard no this and I’m proud of every single person who came last night to celebrate on the orange carpet!”

Longoria’s fans are going wild over her super glamorous look. More than one replied: “You look amazing!” and dropped dozens of fire emojis. Another chime din: “you are looking absolutely fire.”

Flamin’ Hot is available now on Hulu and Disney+.