Elle Macpherson Poses With Heidi Klum, “I Feel Better In My Body Now”

When not judging America’s Got Talent with Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews, supermodel Heidi Klum is judging Germany’s Next Top Model.

On this week’s episode of GNTM, Klum invited fellow supermodel Elle Macpherson to join her on the show. The 6-foot-tall former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model sashayed her way onto the stage in a stunning black lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline by Australian design label Zhivago.

[Note: Time magazine gave Macpherson the nickname “The Body” in 1989.]

With the photos and video above (be sure to swipe), Macpherson reports: “Loved collaborating with Heidi Klum for Germany’s Next Top Model. It’s a privilege to help people uncover their unique beauty and confidence and shine their light in this world.”

Macpherson’s fans are going wild over her appearance. As one replied: “nobody comes close to you Elle, but what a privilege for them to have you there. You are simply timeless.”

Another chimed in: “Hands down, still the most beautiful super model of all time. Completely natural & just gorgeous.”

As seen in the bathing suit photo above (an ad for body lotion), Macpherson, who’s now 59, says “I feel better in my body now than when I was in my 40s!”

Get ready to see more of Klum: Season 18 of America’s Got Talent launched last week; auditions continue every Tuesday night at 8 pm ET on NBC.