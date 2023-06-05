Elizabeth Hurley Amazes in Body-Sculpting Swimsuit, “Less Sucking It In”

Before playing Vanessa Kensington in the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery movie, and turning heads on the red carpet in a Versace dress held together with safety pins on the arm of then-boyfriend Hugh Grant, actress Elizabeth Hurley was a model.

The 57-year-old continues to model and for her own line of bikinis and swimsuits.

With the blue cutout swimsuit photos above — be sure to swipe to see all angles of that sexy one-piece bathing suit called the Antibes — Hurley writes: “There’s something so liberating about wearing a one-piece – way less breathing in. This one is made from body-sculpting Italian Lycra and does a bit of your breathing in for you.”

Americans tend to call the act of “breathing in” sucking it in.

As seen below, that color (sea green) and suit is also available in a string bikini version called Ibiza.

Hurley’s fans are going wild over both series of photos. As one replied: “Wow, you are so amazing. It truly blows my mind how beautiful you are.”

Fans of Hurley as an actress are also hoping for another Christmas holiday movie. Hurley most recently starred in the 2021 Netflix movie Father Christmas Is Back with Kelsey Grammer (The Expendables, Cheers, Frasier) and John Cleese (Monty Python, A Fish Called Wanda), among others.