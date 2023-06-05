‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson Stuns in Feather Mini Dress, “Not Leaning Forward”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Rebecca Ferguson. Best known for her roles as Ila in the action thriller Mission: Impossible film franchise with Tom Cruise, Jenny Lind in The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman, and Lady Jessica in Dune with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, Ferguson is currently promoting her new sci-fi dystopian AppleTV+ series Silo with Tim Robbins.

When not on a big movie set, Ferguson also models, as seen above and below in the stunning photos for Vogue Hong Kong.

Ferguson’s fans are going wild over the fashion-forward looks. More than one replied: “Wow!” and others are chiming in with compliments including “Obsessed” and “Absolutely gorgeous.”

In Silo, Ferguson plays the protagonist, Juliette Nichols, a woman tries to escape the giant silo underground in which she lives with others who have been told that the outside world is toxic. AppleTV+ just released the sixth episode; there are a total of ten episodes in the first season.

Ferguson will appear next on the big screen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which will be released in theaters on July 12 (trailer above); and in Dune 2, which is scheduled for a November 2 release.

Ferguson tells Vogue Hong Kong about her Lady Jessica character in the Dune film franchise: “I like the calmness of her and the coolness; I like that she’s not leaning forward and she’s more introvert and powerful.”