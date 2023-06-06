Debra Messing Stuns in Sheer Corset, Hot Pink Suit at Will & Grace Reunion

Actress Debra Messing is best known for her role as straight interior designer Grace Adler on the long-running NBC sitcom Will & Grace with Eric McCormack as gay lawyer Will Truman.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Will & Grace, the stars gathered at The Paley Center during Pride Week in New York City. As seen below, Messing wowed in a sheer black corset and a hot pink suit by Project Runway winner Christian Siriano.

With the red carpet photo above, Messing revealed a bit of trivia about the host of the event, fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi: “When I was 7 months pregnant he custom made the most spectacular gown for me to wear to the Golden Globes.”

Get ready to see more of Messing: it’s rumored that she’s been cast in the upcoming Barry Levinson movie Wise Guys with Robert De Niro. It’s about Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, and the two separate crime families they ran in the 1950s.

And McCormack is working on a new project titled Vacuums and the Whistling Pig with Laura San Giacomo (NCIS, Pretty Woman). It’s directed by San Giacomo’s Just Shoot Me! co-star Enrico Colantoni.