David Foster Taps Drake for Big Broadway Announcement

Canadian musician, composer and record producer David Foster has won 16 Grammy Awards from 47 nominations. Fellow famous Canadian, Drake, has won 5 Grammy Awards from 51 nominations. But Drake has time to catch up to Foster — Drake is 36; Foster is 73.

When not at a piano, or spending time with his wife of three years, singer/actress Katharine McPhee Foster (Scorpion, Smash, American Idol), Foster is working on new material.

With the photo below, of Drake wearing a Betty Boop sweatshirt, Foster announced: “BETTY BOOP-oh! It’s coming -Broadway -2024-DRRRAAAAAKE ahead of the curve!!”

Foster’s fans and famous friends are loving the post and showering him with compliments including “CONGRATULATIONS!!! So excited to finally have a musical by David Foster on Broadway.” Standup comedian Andrew Dice Clay replied: “Looks Like It’s Coming Together.”

The animated cartoon character is “a caricature of a Jazz Age flapper” and in 1934 was described as “combin[ing] in appearance the childish with the sophisticated—a large round baby face with big eyes and a nose like a button, framed in a somewhat careful coiffure, with a very small body of which perhaps the leading characteristic is the most self-confident little bust imaginable.”

BOOP! The Musical will premiere at the CIBC theater in Chicago on November 19, 2023. Foster is working with Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, La Cage aux Folles, Hairspray); Tony-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly’s Last Jam), and Tony-winning bookwriter Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom).