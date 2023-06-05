Christina Hendricks Stuns in Plunging Silk Robe at ‘Flashdance’ Studio

Hollywood star Christina Hendricks is best known for her TV roles on Mad Men (Joan Holloway), and on Good Girls (Beth Boland), and for being named “the sexiest woman in the world” by Esquire magazine in 2010.

When not on a TV or movie set, Hendricks is often striking a pose. As seen below, Hendricks turned heads in a stunning green robe dress with a plunging neckline and a pair of open-toe stilettos.

With the photos above, Hendricks reports that she had a lovely time supporting her friend artist Elliott Hundley at the “mind blowing studio” JOAN, which Hendricks says is “like the studio in Flashdance Jennifer Beals lived in but filled with the most gorgeous art and rugs.”

Get ready to see more of Hendricks: she will appear next in the upcoming series The Buccaneers, based on the unfinished novel of the same title by the great American novelist Edith Wharton, who died in 1938.

The Buccaneers is about “the arrival of a group of American women into 1870s London” which “results in a culture clash, with the two differing approaches to tradition.”

As seen above: American stars Mira Sorvino (far right) and Carla Gugino (center, below) starred in the 1995 BBC series The Buccaneers.

And on a personal note: Hendricks is newly engaged to be married. With the photo above, with her fiance, cameraman George Bianchini, she reported in March: “We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever.”