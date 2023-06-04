Charlize Theron Teases in Tiny Mesh Mini Dress, ‘Something Cheeky’

Hollywood movie star Charlize Theron is known for her dramatic roles in a variety of films including Mad Max: Fury Road, Monster (for which she won an Oscar), and Fast & Furious film franchise, among many others.

With the photos below, the South African native poses in a see-through mesh mini dress with a sexy bodysuit underneath. She captioned the selfies: “Something cheeky in the works” with a winking emoji.

Theron’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the sexy new look. Fellow actress Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright, In Plain Sight) replied: “Holy cow woman!” with a fire emoji.

She wore a similar black mesh ensemble for the Fast X red carpet premiere in Rome (outside of the ancient Roman Colosseum), see above.

Get ready to see more of Theron: she’s working on two upcoming films including a sequel to the 2020 Netflix film The Old Guard, The Old Guard 2, which is scheduled for a 2024 release. Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) co-star.

See Theron and Thurman having fun together “after hours” at Thurman’s house.

Theron is also reprising her Atomic Blonde (2017) character, undercover MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton for Atomic Blonde 2.