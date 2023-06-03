Brooklyn Decker Chops Off 12 Inches of Hair, ‘This Is Benjamin Button Stuff’

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model Brooklyn Decker is also known as an actress. She’s landed roles on TV series including Chuck, Ugly Betty, Royal Pains, and most recently Netflix’s Grace and Frankie with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, or spending time with her husband, former professional tennis player Andy Roddick (see above at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City), Decker takes care of herself.

When Decker decided to chop off her long locks, she appropriately called in a celebrity hairstylist to do it. As seen below, Decker agreed to cut at least 12 inches. Swipe the photo above to watch the sped-up video.

Decker’s fans are going wild with praise. As one replied: “This is some Benjamin button stuff…seriously ma’am are you 27 again???!!!!” In the movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button starring Brad Pitt, the titular character famously ages backwards. Note: Mother of two Decker just turned 36.