Brandi Cyrus Flaunts Tiny String Bikini, Mom Says ‘U Better Werk’

Former reality TV star and momanger Tish Cyrus is the mother of five children including pop icon Miley Cyrus, singer Noah Cyrus, and DJ Brandi Cyrus. All three daughters are known to turn heads in provocative clothing and poses.

In the photo below is: l-r: Miley, Tish, and Brandi.

When Brandi shared the stunning photos and video below, taken in Belize, under an outdoor shower in a tiny string bikini, she captioned it: “Endless Summer Vacation.”

Summer hasn’t official started but Brandi is bikini-ready. Her fans are going wild over the swimsuit pics. One replied: “diamond status content,” and another fan chimed in: “It’s giving bodyyyyyy.”

When Brandi’s mom saw the pics, she replied: “U better werk” with a fire emoji. Brandi replied to her mother, “gotta.” As seen below, Brandi wore a similar (if not the same) bikini while in Palm Springs, California in April.

Note: In 2020, Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from her ex-husband, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus (father of Miley and Noah), and in 2023, Tish announced that she’s engaged to Hollywood actor Dominic Purcell (Prison Break).