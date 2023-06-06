Ashley Park Flaunts Abs in Crop Top With Belly Chain, ‘Coming in Hot’

Triple-threat performer Ashley Park is best known for her role as Mindy Chen in the Netflix series Emily in Paris with Lily Collins as the titular American character (see photos below).

On Broadway, Park is known for her role as Gretchen in the 2018 production of the musical Mean Girls. Fun fact: she’s reprising her role as Gretchen for the upcoming musical movie.

When not on a TV or movie set, Park is often modeling as seen below for shoe brand Sketchers. Rocking a silky white crop top and matching cargo pants with white Skechers sneakers, Park is flaunting her flat abs (with a belly chain!) and her dance moves on top of a grand piano. Be sure to swipe. She captioned the photo and video series: “summer coming in white hot.”

Get ready to see more of Park: while the filming of Season 4 of Emily in Paris has been delayed due to the writers’ strike, Park continues to promote her new film Joy Ride.

As seen in the trailer above, Joy Ride is about “Asian-American friends as they bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are, while they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers.” Joy Ride, which is directed by Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter Adele Lim, will be released on July 7.