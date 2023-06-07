Supermodel Ashley Graham became a household name when she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016, becoming the first plus-size model to grace the cover of the magazine. Her appearance on the cover helped to challenge traditional beauty standards and promote body acceptance.

Seven years later and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue continues to push the envelope as it features 81-year-old lifestyle guru Martha Stewart on the cover of the 2023 issue.

Graham continues to model swimsuits as seen above in the sexy Dolce & Gabbana black corset one-piece. With the photos, Graham addresses her fans: “To answer your question… no, this tan isn’t natural.” She goes on to plug (it is an ad) St. Tropez’s tan luxe body serum which Graham says “is actually better for you than baking in the sun and even boosts collagen production).”

Her fans are going wild over the new pics. As one replied: “What a bombshell.”

As seen above, during her recent stay on the French Riviera while attending the Cannes Film Festival, Graham rocked a black bikini under a mesh mini dress with stilettos.

Get ready to see more of Graham: she’s hosting the new interior design show Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, which premieres on July 16 at 8 pm ET on HGTV.