Ariana Madix Stuns in Baby Blue Corset Crop Top With ‘Hot’ Friends

Reality TV star Ariana Madix is enjoying her single life now that she and her ex-boyfriend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval are no longer together. It was made (very) public that Sandoval cheated on Madix with their co-star Raquel Leviss. The scandal focused on Sandoval was coined ‘Scandoval’ by the press.

When not filming Vanderpump Rules, Madix is having fun with friends as seen below in a strapless, baby blue corset crop top and white jeans.

Madix’s fans are going wild over how great she looks in the photos above. As one replied: “Please ask Ariana where her top is from I need it😭 you are all so hot btw.” Another chimed in: “Ariana def looks better without Tom.”

The company behind their rhinestone eyewear is GetStonned (see video below).

Get ready to see more of Madix as an actress: She stars in the upcoming Lifetime TV movie Buying Back My Daughter with Meagan Good (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Think Like a Man).

It’s based on a true story of a mother trying to get her daughter back when she goes missing and is placed into sex trafficking. Roger Cross (Arrow), who plays the husband and Faith Wright (Riverdale), who plays the daughter co-star.