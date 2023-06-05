Ana de Armas Stuns With No Makeup, Long Hair in Closeup Photo

Hollywood star Ana de Armas is known for her roles in films including Blonde (as Norma Jean, for which she was nominated for an Oscar), and in Knives Out and No Time to Die with Daniel Craig among others.

When not on a movie set, de Armas often models. When she shared the stunning closeup portrait — of her without makeup and with long windswept hair, her fans went wild with praise. As one fan noted with approval: “your hair has gotten so long!!!”

Get ready to see more of de Armas: she will appear next in the action thriller Ballerina with Keanu Reeves (as John Wick) and the late Lance Reddick as Charon.

Armas plays the titular character who is also described as “a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family.” The ballerina character was briefly seen in John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum (and was played by Unity Phelan).

Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus (above on the set with de Armas) and Ian McShane also star in Ballerina, which is scheduled for a June 7, 2024 release.