Alicia Keys Stuns in Hot Pink Bikini, ‘Taking Up Space’

Get ready to see more of multiple Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter Alicia Keys. The 42-year-old native New Yorker is promoting her new world tour, Keys to the Summer Tour. As she likes to say, she’s bringing “new vibrations” to her fans on her first ever 360 tour.

While traveling across the globe with her husband, Swizz Beatz, and their two children, Keys is documenting their journey with photos and video.

When Keys shared the hot pink bikini photo below, she asked her fans to guess where they are. Her fans in Bogota, Colombia know!

Below are photos of Keys in a sexy cutout summer dress with her husband (of 13 years!) in the South American country of Chile.

And while in Brazil… She captioned the stunning photos below, “Taking up space. Appreciating every day.”

When not on stage performing, Keys is also promoting the new Netflix Shondaland series, Queen Charlotte. For the show, Keys reimagined her hit song ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ with a 70-plus piece Global Orchestra made up entirely of women of color.

Keys says of the Queen Charlotte music experience: “This is SOOOO crazzzy! I had REAL tears in my eyes when we recorded this! How does this song keep doing this?” She told her fans: “I’m so grateful to you, for loving this like I do!!”