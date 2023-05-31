‘The Flash’ Star Sasha Calle (Supergirl) Wears Nothing Under Sheer Top

Actress Sasha Calle is best known for her Daytime Emmy Award nominated role as Lola Rosales on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless (2018-2021). See photo above.

Now the 27-year-old Boston native is making her debut on the big screen as Supergirl in the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie The Flash with Ezra Miller as the titular superhero character. Calle is the first Latina actress to play the role.

As seen above and below, Calle has been turning heads on the red carpet in fashion-forward ensembles including sheer tops and some that don’t require tops at all.

Get ready to see more of Calle: she will appear next in the drama On Swift Horses, which is based on the Shannon Pufahl novel of the same title. Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, War of the Worlds), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), and Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy) star.

Below are photos of Calle (without a top) before she chopped off her long hair!

The Flash will be released in theaters on Friday, June 16. Trailer below.